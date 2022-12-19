Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Orient Green Power Company Ltd, Sakthi Sugars Ltd, Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd and Speciality Restaurants Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 December 2022.

Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd surged 19.96% to Rs 66.7 at 19-Dec-2022 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 81164 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24755 shares in the past one month.

Orient Green Power Company Ltd soared 18.70% to Rs 13.14. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 164.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sakthi Sugars Ltd spiked 17.88% to Rs 33.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 30.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd exploded 16.31% to Rs 32.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36526 shares in the past one month.

Speciality Restaurants Ltd gained 14.98% to Rs 226.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19560 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4696 shares in the past one month.

