Rajnish Wellness to set up business centres at 500 plus stations

Rajnish Wellness has received an in-principle approval from Eastern Railway for setting up of business centres at 500 plus stations across Tier I, II and III cities.
The Kolkata headquartered Eastern Railway will offer a pre defined space to Rajnish Wellness for carrying out various business activities including distribution of medicines under its signature franchisee model on upto 500 railways stations of Eastern Railways.
