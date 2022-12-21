JUST IN
Neogen Chemicals gains after ICRA assigns 'A/Stable' rating to LT debt
Rajnish Wellness to set up business centres at 500 plus stations

Rajnish Wellness has received an in-principle approval from Eastern Railway for setting up of business centres at 500 plus stations across Tier I, II and III cities.

The Kolkata headquartered Eastern Railway will offer a pre defined space to Rajnish Wellness for carrying out various business activities including distribution of medicines under its signature franchisee model on upto 500 railways stations of Eastern Railways.

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 11:51 IST

