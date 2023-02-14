Rajoo Engineers standalone net profit declines 29.79% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.79% to Rs 36.58 croreNet profit of Rajoo Engineers declined 29.79% to Rs 2.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 13.79% to Rs 36.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 42.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales36.5842.43 -14 OPM %8.6712.73 -PBDT3.745.67 -34 PBT2.874.80 -40 NP2.313.29 -30
