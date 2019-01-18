Rallis India consolidated net profit declines 44.66% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rallis India standalone net profit rises 6.11% in the September 2018 quarter
Rallis India consolidated net profit rises 10.15% in the September 2018 quarter
Asian Granito India consolidated net profit declines 73.33% in the September 2018 quarter
Amaze Entertech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Medico Intercontinental reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 6.97% to Rs 417.35 croreNet profit of Rallis India declined 44.66% to Rs 13.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 25.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 6.97% to Rs 417.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 390.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales417.35390.16 7 OPM %6.629.68 -PBDT31.7040.26 -21 PBT19.6328.02 -30 NP13.8825.08 -45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU