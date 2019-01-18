JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sun Pharma slumps on buzz of fresh allegations by whistleblower
Business Standard

Rallis India consolidated net profit declines 44.66% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 6.97% to Rs 417.35 crore

Net profit of Rallis India declined 44.66% to Rs 13.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 25.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 6.97% to Rs 417.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 390.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales417.35390.16 7 OPM %6.629.68 -PBDT31.7040.26 -21 PBT19.6328.02 -30 NP13.8825.08 -45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 11:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements