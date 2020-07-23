Rallis India sizzles after robust Q1 result

Rallis India gained 3.59% to Rs 317 after the agrochemical maker reported 35.58% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 91.87 crore on 6.85% rise in total income to Rs 674.45 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 22 July 2020.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) before exceptional items surged 38% to Rs 120 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Sanjiv Lal, Managing Director and CEO, Rallis India, said that timely arrival of the monsoon and positive farmer sentiment, agricultural activity has picked up well. Going forward, the company expects the domestic demand to remain buoyant for crop care products and exports to gradually pick up as well.

Rallis India is a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals and a part of Tata Group. It is one of India's leading Agro Sciences Companies.

