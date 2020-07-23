Vikas Ecotech Ltd Spurts 4.82%

Vikas Ecotech Ltd has added 16.49% over last one month compared to 2.7% gain in S&P BSE Basic Materials index and 7.03% rise in the SENSEX

Vikas Ecotech Ltd rose 4.82% today to trade at Rs 5.65. The S&P BSE Basic Materials index is up 0.83% to quote at 2533.25. The index is up 2.7 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ballarpur Industries Ltd increased 4.66% and Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd added 4.32% on the day. The S&P BSE Basic Materials index went down 7.04 % over last one year compared to the 0.19% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vikas Ecotech Ltd has added 16.49% over last one month compared to 2.7% gain in S&P BSE Basic Materials index and 7.03% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 44264 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.94 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 5.73 on 31 Jul 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 0.96 on 07 Apr 2020.

