Rama Phosphates launches new fertilizer product SURYAPHOOL GOLD +

Rama Phosphates has launched its new fertilizer product PHOSPHOGYPSUM (Powder and Granulated) under the brand name "SURYAPHOOL GOLD +" at Pune Unit with production capacity of 150 TPD.

It is primarily used for all vegetables / fruits / oil seeds grown as it is helps in improving yield of produce by providing strength to root, rejuvenate soil with calcium sulphate and Sulphur which are main source for plant nutrition.

