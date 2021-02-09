Rama Phosphates launches new fertilizer product SURYAPHOOL GOLD +

-
ALSO READ
Elantas Beck India to acquire land for setting up new greenfield facility in Navlakhumbre, Pune
Tasty Bite Eatables plans to increase capacity with outlay of Rs 150 cr
Confidence Petroleum to provide Mobile CNG Refueling Unit in Pune
National Fertilizer update on sale of sulphur based fertilizers
FDC launches two variants of COVID-19 drug Favipiravir - PiFLU and Favenza
-
Rama Phosphates has launched its new fertilizer product PHOSPHOGYPSUM (Powder and Granulated) under the brand name "SURYAPHOOL GOLD +" at Pune Unit with production capacity of 150 TPD.
It is primarily used for all vegetables / fruits / oil seeds grown as it is helps in improving yield of produce by providing strength to root, rejuvenate soil with calcium sulphate and Sulphur which are main source for plant nutrition.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU