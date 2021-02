Board of Century Plyboards (India) approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 09 February 2021

The Board of Century Plyboards (India) at its meeting held on 09 February 2021 has approved the appointment of Rajesh Kumar Agarwal (DIN: 00223718) as an Executive Director of the Company for a period of 3 years w.e.f. 9 February 2021.

The Board also approved appointment of Naresh Pachisia (DIN: 00233768) as an Independent Director of the Company for a period of 3 years w.e.f. 1 April 2021 in place of Santanu Ray (DIN: 00642736), whose present (second) term expires on 31 March 2021. Santanu Ray shall serve as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company till 31 March 2021.

