Ramchandra Leasing and Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ramchandra Leasing and Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2019 quarter
Sundaram Home Finance to revise deposit interest rates
Yash Raj Films pledges to support Bollywood daily wage earners during lockdown
Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham Singh' to now release on Jan 15 next year
Kriti Sanon to gain 15 kgs for 'Mimi'
-
Sales rise 26.67% to Rs 0.19 croreNet loss of Ramchandra Leasing and Finance reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 26.67% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.98% to Rs 0.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.190.15 27 0.620.53 17 OPM %013.33 -6.4515.09 - PBDT00.02 -100 0.050.10 -50 PBT-0.010.02 PL 0.030.08 -63 NP-0.010.02 PL 0.030.06 -50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU