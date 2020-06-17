Bliss GVS Pharma standalone net profit rises 253.88% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bliss GVS Pharma consolidated net profit declines 8.09% in the December 2019 quarter
Bliss GVS Pharma commissions its largest multi-product facility in Palghar, Maharashtra
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Future Consumer Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Volumes soar at Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd counter
-
Sales decline 7.70% to Rs 97.97 croreNet profit of Bliss GVS Pharma rose 253.88% to Rs 16.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.70% to Rs 97.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 106.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 24.05% to Rs 92.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 74.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.60% to Rs 441.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 426.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales97.97106.14 -8 441.95426.59 4 OPM %13.2513.13 -22.6721.82 - PBDT25.9516.31 59 130.54125.76 4 PBT23.5314.86 58 121.71120.01 1 NP16.424.64 254 92.3374.43 24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU