Bliss GVS Pharma standalone net profit rises 253.88% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.70% to Rs 97.97 crore

Net profit of Bliss GVS Pharma rose 253.88% to Rs 16.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.70% to Rs 97.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 106.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.05% to Rs 92.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 74.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.60% to Rs 441.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 426.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

