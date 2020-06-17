Globus Spirits consolidated net profit rises 273.08% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 271.51 crore

Net profit of Globus Spirits rose 273.08% to Rs 19.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 271.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 105.01% to Rs 49.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.55% to Rs 1168.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 985.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

