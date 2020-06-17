Manali Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 11.53% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 20.57% to Rs 236.78 croreNet profit of Manali Petrochemicals declined 11.53% to Rs 21.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.57% to Rs 236.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 196.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 29.57% to Rs 53.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 76.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.89% to Rs 803.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 810.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales236.78196.38 21 803.05810.25 -1 OPM %6.6910.75 -8.6212.17 - PBDT16.1423.27 -31 75.79107.77 -30 PBT12.5920.48 -39 61.3296.73 -37 NP21.2524.02 -12 53.7776.35 -30
