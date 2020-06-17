Manali Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 11.53% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 20.57% to Rs 236.78 crore

Net profit of Manali Petrochemicals declined 11.53% to Rs 21.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 20.57% to Rs 236.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 196.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.57% to Rs 53.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 76.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.89% to Rs 803.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 810.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

