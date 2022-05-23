Ramco Cements Q4 PAT tumbles 45% YoY to Rs 118 cr

On a consolidated basis, Ramco Cements' net profit fell 45% to Rs 118.57 crore on 5% increase in total income to Rs 1,722.68 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Profit before tax slumped 53% to Rs 162.91 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21. EBITDA fell by 33% to Rs 304.18 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 456.77 crore in Q4 FY21, mainly due to sharp increase in fuel price and weak cement prices. The company said that the industry could not pass on the full cost increase arising out of sharp fuel price hike, to its customers.

Total expenses increased 20.3% year on year to Rs 1,559.77 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2022. Increase in diesel price pushed the cost of logistics.

Cement sales slipped 1% year-on-year to 31.92 lakh tonnes while generation of wind power rose 14% YoY to 1.83 crore units in the last quarter. The company said that the cement sales volume could have been better but for the impacts due to CoVID lock down in May & June 2021 in South and heavy rains in Q3 in South / East markets.

For FY22, the cement maker reported 12% rise in the consolidated net profit to Rs 881.48 crore on 13% increase in the revenue to Rs 6,031.69 crore in the financial year ended 31 March 2022 over the financial year ended 31 March 2021.

The board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per share for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

The Ramco Cements is engaged in making portland cement, ready mix concrete and dry mortar products, and operates wind farms.

Shares of Ramco Cements fell 1.79% to Rs 679.30 on the BSE.

