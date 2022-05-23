Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jindal Stainless Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd and JSW Steel Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 May 2022.

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd lost 19.99% to Rs 311.7 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63386 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Stainless Ltd tumbled 18.62% to Rs 124.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd crashed 17.45% to Rs 395.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd dropped 15.57% to Rs 245.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 39283 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21492 shares in the past one month.

JSW Steel Ltd fell 13.77% to Rs 544. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

