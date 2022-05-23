Vascon Engg spurts after Q4 PAT soars 324% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Vascon Engineers surged 5.61% to Rs 25.40 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 324.31% to Rs 10.82 crore on 15.05% rise in net sales to Rs 217.92 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.

On a consolidated basis, profit before tax (PBT) surged 551% YoY to Rs 14.19 crore in Q4 FY22.

During the quarter, total expenses rose 9.57% to Rs 207.74 crore. Cost of material consumed climbed 20.20% to Rs 166.47 crore and employee benefits expenses rose 11.76% to Rs 15.59 crore.

For the full year, the company reported net profit of Rs 35.92 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against net loss of Rs 40.28 crore in the year ended March 2021. Net sales rose 28.83% to Rs 653.03 crore in the year ended March 2022 over the year ended March 2021.

Net cash flow from operating activities stood at Rs 33.28 crore as on 31 March 2022 compared with Rs 70.11 crore as on 31 March 2021.

Vascon Engineers is engaged in conceiving, developing, constructing and managing varied projects. It has presence across multiple sectors including residential, industrial, IT parks, malls and multiplexes, hospitality and community welfare centres, schools and hospitals.

