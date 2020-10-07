ABB India launches LV motors on its e-commerce platform

ABB India announced the launch and listing of LV motors on its e-commerce marketplace, eMart. The portal is the first company-owned e-market place in India to host a wide range of made-in-India motors. In the launch phase, ABB's Motion business is listing LV motors upto 75kW and has partnered with select digitally-savvy channel partners to ensure delivery of its products across the country.

LV motors are used in various industries and applications across India. eMart will allow customers, both large and small, to access products that best suits their needs. The online portal provides detailed product specifications and photographs for each item and bridges the gap between the physical and digital buying experience.

Built entirely around the evolving requirements of the customers, ABB's eMart also allows customers to provide feedback on their specific requirements for products that are not listed on the eMart. The company aims to use these insights to further expand its product portfolio on the platform.

eMart was launched in July 2020 with the listing of over 6000 electrification products. It provides a userfriendly experience via desktop and mobile browsers and is supported by secure payment methods including net banking, e-Wallets, and UPI, also abiding by General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in terms of customer data.

ABB has been one of the first to launch digital solutions and services for the Indian motors and drives market, including the ABB Ability Smart Sensor for LV motors, remote digital commissioning and services for drives. This online presence adds to the digital experience eco-system for its customers and partners especially in the current times where virtual ways of doing business has gained importance.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)