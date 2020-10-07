CARE downgrades ratings for bank facilities of Future Consumer

-
Future Consumer announced that CARE Ratings has revised the credit rating on 06 October 2020 for the bank facilities of the company as follows:
Long term bank facilities non-fund based CC (Rs 266 crore) - CARE D (revised from CARE C)
Short term bank facilities fund based (Rs 70 crore) - CARE D (revised from CARE A4)
Short term bank facilities non-fund based (Rs 25 crore) - CARE D (revised from CARE A4)
Long / short term bank facilities fund based (Rs 109 crore) - CARE D / CARE D (revised from CARE C/ CARE A4)
Long term bank facilities term loan (Rs 45.50 crore) - CARE D (revised from CARE C)
