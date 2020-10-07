Punjab & Sind Bank receives downgrade in ratings for bonds

-
ALSO READ
Punjab & Sind Bank to raise up to Rs 1,500 cr via QIP, preferential shares
Board of Punjab & Sind Bank to consider raising equity capital by way of QIP and preferential issue
HC restrains Punjab and Sind Bank from declaring educational society NPA
Punjab & Sind Bank board approves raising Rs 500 cr via QIP
Punjab & Sind Bank announces change in MD & CEO
-
From CAREPunjab & Sind Bank announced that CARE has downgraded the rating of the bonds issued by the bank on 06 October 2020 as detailed below:
Lower Tier II Bonds (Rs 300 crore) - CARE AA-; Negative (revised from CARE AA; Negative)
Basel III Compliant Tier II Bonds (Rs 500 crore) - CARE AA-; Negative (revised from CARE AA; Negative)
Basel III Compliant Tier II Bonds (Rs 237.30 crore) - CARE AA-; Negative (revised from CARE AA; Negative)
Basel III Compliant Tier II Bonds (Rs 500 crore) - CARE AA-; Negative (revised from CARE AA; Negative)
Basel III Compliant Tier I Bonds (Rs 1000 crore) - CARE A; Negative (revised from CARE A+; Negative)
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU