Ramco Industries resumes operations at Winterpet facility from Sept. 23

Ramco Industries intimated that the operations of its factory situated at Winterpet, Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu had resumed on Thursday, 23 September 2021.
On Friday, 17 September 2021, an accident had occurred in the factory of Ramco Industries, situated at Winterpet, Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu. In the accident, four workmen were injured and were admitted to the hospital. Two workmen had since passed away on the 21st and 22nd September 2021 respectively, while the other two workmen were recovering.
The production in factory had been temporary disrupted following the incident. Ramco Industries had further clarified that the company had adequate insurance coverage and had intimated the insurance company regarding the same.
Ramco Industries' consolidated net profit jumped 21% to Rs 42.25 crore on a 37.6% surge in net sales to Rs 418.13 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
Shares of Ramco Industries declined 2.86% to end at Rs 295.75 on Friday. Ramco Industries is one of the leading building materials manufacturers in South Asia.
