Ramco Systems bags contract from Toll Logistics

Ramco Systems announced that Toll Logistics, one of Asia Pacific's leading Integrated Logistics Services provider with operations in road, rail, sea, air and warehousing has chosen Ramco Logistics ERP to transform the complete supply chain operations of its Chemicals business division in Australia and New Zealand.

In addition, Ramco Logistics will also be rolled out as a unified out-of-the-box ERP across its new businesses in Asia.

