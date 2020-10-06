Lupin receives USFDA approval for Dimethyl Fumarate Delayed-Release Capsules

Lupin announced that it has received approval for its Dimethyl Fumarate Delayed-Release Capsules, 120 mg and 240 mg, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), to market a generic equivalent of Tecfidera Delayed-Release Capsules, 120 mg and 240 mg, of Biogen, Inc.

The product is expected to be launched shortly.

Dimethyl Fumarate Delayed-Release Capsules, 120 mg and 240 mg, are indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, to include clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease, in adults.

Dimethyl Fumarate Delayed-Release Capsules (RLD: Tecfidera) had an annual sales of approximately USD 3788 million in the U. S. (IQVIA MAT June 2020).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)