Lupin receives USFDA approval for Dimethyl Fumarate Delayed-Release Capsules

-
ALSO READ
Cipla gains after USFDA approval for multiple sclerosis drug
Lupin launches cholesterol drug Atorvastatin Calcium Tablets
Cipla receives USFDA final approval for Dimethyl Fumarate DR Capsules
Dr Reddys Labs launches Tecfidera generic in US market
Cadila Healthcare gets final approval for sclerosis drug
-
Lupin announced that it has received approval for its Dimethyl Fumarate Delayed-Release Capsules, 120 mg and 240 mg, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), to market a generic equivalent of Tecfidera Delayed-Release Capsules, 120 mg and 240 mg, of Biogen, Inc.
The product is expected to be launched shortly.
Dimethyl Fumarate Delayed-Release Capsules, 120 mg and 240 mg, are indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, to include clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease, in adults.
Dimethyl Fumarate Delayed-Release Capsules (RLD: Tecfidera) had an annual sales of approximately USD 3788 million in the U. S. (IQVIA MAT June 2020).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU