Ramco Systems hits 52-week high; jumps 48% in nine days

Ramco Systems hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 270.55, rising for ninth consecutive trading session.

Shares of Ramco Systems have jumped 48% in nine trading days from its previous closing low of Rs 182.9 on 17 August 2020. The stock was locked in an upper circuit seven times in last nine trading days. The counter hit a 52-week high of Rs 270.55 in intraday trade today.

The stock is up 322% from its 52-week low of Rs 64.1 on 21 May 2020.

HDFC Mutual Fund acquired 1.57 lakh shares (0.51% stake) of Ramco Systems at Rs 240 per share on Wednesday (26 August 2020) on the NSE.

The software company on 25 August 2020 announced that it signed a multi-million dollar agreement with a leading utilities and infrastructure group with diversified businesses in Malaysia for delivering group-wide digital transformation across ports and logistics operations.

Ramco Systems is a enterprise software, offering cloud and mobile-based enterprise software in the area of HCM and Global Payroll, ERP and M&E MRO for Aviation.

