Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd, Balaji Amines Ltd, Usha Martin Ltd and Remsons Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 August 2020.

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd, Balaji Amines Ltd, Usha Martin Ltd and Remsons Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 August 2020.

Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd tumbled 14.87% to Rs 32.05 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 14114 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4789 shares in the past one month.

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd lost 9.91% to Rs 29.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 66972 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14200 shares in the past one month.

Balaji Amines Ltd crashed 8.09% to Rs 871.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 44361 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45854 shares in the past one month.

Usha Martin Ltd dropped 7.97% to Rs 28.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91582 shares in the past one month.

Remsons Industries Ltd slipped 7.69% to Rs 99. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1349 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4101 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)