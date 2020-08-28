Volumes soar at ICICI Securities Ltd counter

-
ICICI Securities Ltd clocked volume of 129.19 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 21.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.07 lakh shares
Security & Intelligence Services India Ltd, Sundaram Finance Ltd, NMDC Ltd, Welspun India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 August 2020.
ICICI Securities Ltd clocked volume of 129.19 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 21.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.07 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.80% to Rs.495.20. Volumes stood at 4.73 lakh shares in the last session.
Security & Intelligence Services India Ltd registered volume of 11.41 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 82320 shares. The stock slipped 1.14% to Rs.394.50. Volumes stood at 2.79 lakh shares in the last session.
Sundaram Finance Ltd registered volume of 4.73 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 42009 shares. The stock rose 10.00% to Rs.1,655.45. Volumes stood at 50375 shares in the last session.
NMDC Ltd notched up volume of 590.71 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 60.61 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.76% to Rs.107.40. Volumes stood at 49.53 lakh shares in the last session.
Welspun India Ltd notched up volume of 50.47 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.05 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.95% to Rs.57.30. Volumes stood at 2.57 lakh shares in the last session.
