Utilties stocks slide

Utilties stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 10.14 points or 0.61% at 1652.47 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.94%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.32%),BF Utilities Ltd (down 4.18%),Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 3.08%),A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd (down 2.71%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (down 2.6%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 2.43%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 1.9%), SJVN Ltd (down 1.74%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.62%).

On the other hand, NHPC Ltd (up 2.23%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 0.83%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.81%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 342.68 or 0.88% at 39456.15.

The Nifty 50 index was up 89.7 points or 0.78% at 11648.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 20.84 points or 0.14% at 15004.67.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 25.28 points or 0.5% at 5050.51.

On BSE,1217 shares were trading in green, 1540 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

