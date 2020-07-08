Ramco Systems hits the roof after fresh order win

Ramco Systems hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 113.80 after the company secured order from US-based Tactical Air Support for implementing Ramco's aviation software suite.

Global aviation software specialist Ramco Systems announced on Wednesday (8 July) that it will implement its Aviation M&E MRO Suite V5.8 at Tactical Air Support, a leading American defense contractor and aviation training and Adversary Air Support provider based in Reno, Nevada, US.

With this partnership for digital transformation, Ramco Systems now counts 3 of the top 4 defense adversary air operators in the United States as its customers. The company added that its aviation suite's compliance with International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) ensures all the defense regulations are met thus resulting in significant cost savings.

Commenting on the new deal, Virender Aggarwal, CEO, Ramco Systems said, "Our association with Tactical Air Support underscores our track record of successfully implementing highly specialized software solutions for the Defense segment. With this win, 3 out of 4 U.S headquartered adversary air operators now trust Ramco. By leveraging latest technological stacks, we at Ramco have been offering innovative solutions to our clients, and utmost support to ensure a seamless digital transformation. We are confident that this win will help us mutually strengthen our footprint in the Defense segment."

Ramco Systems is a enterprise software, offering cloud and mobile-based enterprise software in the area of HCM and Global Payroll, ERP and M&E MRO for Aviation.

