Steel Authority of India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Bank of Maharashtra, Mahindra Logistics Ltd, MMTC Ltd and IndusInd Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 July 2020.

Steel Authority of India Ltd soared 11.09% to Rs 36.05 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 49.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bank of Maharashtra spiked 9.53% to Rs 11.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd surged 8.78% to Rs 330.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10231 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4143 shares in the past one month.

MMTC Ltd gained 8.31% to Rs 19.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

IndusInd Bank Ltd added 8.06% to Rs 568.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

