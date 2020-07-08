Volumes soar at Kajaria Ceramics Ltd counter

-
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd recorded volume of 7.55 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 33.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22207 shares
Karnataka Bank Ltd, Marico Ltd, Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd, ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 July 2020.
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd recorded volume of 7.55 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 33.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22207 shares. The stock lost 0.74% to Rs.398.00. Volumes stood at 5162 shares in the last session.
Karnataka Bank Ltd registered volume of 17.18 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 9.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.86 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.36% to Rs.45.45. Volumes stood at 2.17 lakh shares in the last session.
Marico Ltd registered volume of 10.21 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 8.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.16 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.18% to Rs.351.80. Volumes stood at 1.2 lakh shares in the last session.
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd notched up volume of 51575 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 6.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7629 shares. The stock rose 6.42% to Rs.418.00. Volumes stood at 5144 shares in the last session.
ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd clocked volume of 8398 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1425 shares. The stock lost 0.85% to Rs.845.00. Volumes stood at 6821 shares in the last session.
