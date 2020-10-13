Ramco Systems implements its aviation software for a leading helicopter OEM

Ramco Systems announced that it will implement its flagship aviation software Ramco Aviation M&E MRO Suite V5.8 for a leading helicopter OEM, to digitally transform its global MRO operations.

Ramco will implement its unified enterprise application containing modules for Engineering, Maintenance, Supply Chain, Safety Compliance, MRO & Part Sales and Mobility for Warehouse and Mechanics.

Ramco Aviation Suite will enable high productivity and automation of MRO Operations by moving away from manual recording of data and enabling access to real-time information.

The application will ensure high efficiency with its next generation capabilities like straight through processing, mobility, hub-based architecture and secured technology. The system also enables Task card digitization with electronic signature capability to achieve paperless operations with dual authentication.

