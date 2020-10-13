TCS BaNCS to transform core banking for Bahrain Development Bank

Tata Consultancy Services announced that Bahrain Development Bank (BDB), a development finance institution established by the government of Bahrain, focusing on financing and development of small and medium businesses, to encourage and support entrepreneurship in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has selected the TCS BaNCS Global Banking Platform for its core banking transformation.
TCS BaNCS will enable BDB to launch new innovative products faster.
Further, it can leverage TCS' fintech partner ecosystem to accelerate innovation and create superior and contextual experiences for its customers. The deployment of TCS BaNCS on AWS brings together the transformative power of a modern, future-proof digital core with the scalability, security, availability and cost-efficiency of a trusted global public cloud platform.
