Ramco Systems jumps on order win

Ramco Systems rose 2.68% to Rs 735 after the company announced that it will implement its Aviation M&E MRO Suite v5.8 for U.S.-based Construction Helicopters Inc.
Ramco Systems announced that it will implement its Aviation M&E MRO Suite v5.8 for America's leading Heli Operator and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) player, Construction Helicopters Inc. (CHI Aviation), part of Heligroup Inc. and its four operating and three asset-holding entities in the U.S.
Ramco Systems' business partner, ROTA Technology, Inc played a key role in this win and will be program managing the implementation activities on behalf of CHI Aviation.
With this win, combined with existing clients, Ramco Systems will help manage the largest numbers of the civilian version of Chinooks (CH-47s), in the US, the company said post trading hours yesterday, 6 January 2021.
Ramco Systems' consolidated net profit surged 19.39% to Rs 16.93 crore on 10.03% increase in net sales to Rs 159.82 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q1 June 2020.
Ramco Systems is an enterprise software, offering cloud and mobile-based enterprise software in the area of HCM and Global Payroll, ERP and M&E MRO for Aviation.
