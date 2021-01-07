Bandhan Bank gains after strong Q3 business update

Bandhan Bank rose 3.05% to Rs 408.25 after the bank's total deposits jumped 30% to Rs 71,188 crore in Q3 FY21 as against Rs 54,908 crore in Q3 FY20.
Sequentially, the bank's deposits have risen by 8% in Q3 FY21 from Rs 66,128 crore in Q2 FY21.
The bank's loans & advances at the end of the December 2020 quarter stood at Rs 80,255 crore, up by 23% from Rs 65,456 crore in the same period last year. The loan book of the private lender has increased by 5% sequentially compared with Rs 76,615 at the end of the September 2020 quarter.
Retail to Total Deposits ratio was at 81% as on 31 December 2020 as against 76% as on 31 December 2019 and 77% as on 30 September 2020.
The private lender's CASA deposits have increased by 62% to Rs 30,504 crore in Q3 December 2020 from Rs 18,839 crore in Q3 December 2019, The CASA has improved by 21% as against Rs 25,279 crore in Q2 September 2020.
CASA Ratio was at 43% as on 31 December 2020 as against 34% as on 31 December 2019 and 38% as on 30 September 2020.
Bandhan Bank operates as a commercial bank. The banking outlets as on 30 September 2020 stood at 4,701.
The bank's net profit slipped 5.32% to Rs 920.01 crore on 17.33% increase in total income to Rs 3,579.39 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
