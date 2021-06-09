Ramco Systems launches a smart, AI-based Self Explaining Payslip

Ramco Systems announced the launch of Self Explaining Payslip, a smart, AI-based service that lets employees seek explanations of their compensation and payslip component.

Ramco's Self Explaining Payslip helps employees receive prompt and personalized responses to their payroll queries, without having to write to a payroll helpdesk and wait for a response.

It answers queries employees most frequently have on their payslip and salary computation.

These include queries related to payments that vary from period-to-period, information that is not directly available in a payslip and tax related queries.

Available 24/7 and secured with a two-factor authentication, Ramco's Self Explaining Payslip also eases employee experience through proactive notifications across payslip availability, tax declarations, and salary analytics.

Ramco Global Payroll seamlessly integrates with major HCM platforms (such as Oracle and Workday) . Therefore, the Self Explaining Payslip can be extended to Ramco's ecosystem customers as well

