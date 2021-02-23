Ramco Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Rain Industries Ltd, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd and Hindustan Copper Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 February 2021.

Ramco Systems Ltd spiked 10.36% to Rs 618.1 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 30388 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11659 shares in the past one month.

Rain Industries Ltd surged 9.94% to Rs 157. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd soared 9.03% to Rs 97.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49011 shares in the past one month.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd rose 8.58% to Rs 311.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 68019 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9116 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Copper Ltd added 7.52% to Rs 105.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

