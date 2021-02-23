Vedanta CFO G R Arun Kumar resigns

The board has taken note of the resignation of G R Arun Kumar from the post of whole-time director & chief financial officer (CFO) of the company to pursue career outside of the group.

Vedanta said it will announce the effective date of relieving of G R Arun Kumar and the details of the successor in due course. The same shall accordingly be intimated to the stock exchanges.

Vedanta reported 58.5% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,224 crore on a 6.5% rise in net sales to Rs 22,498 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Shares of Vedanta gained 1.50% to Rs 206.80 on BSE. Vedanta, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources, is one of the world's leading oil & gas and metals company with significant operations in oil & gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium & power across India, South Africa, Namibia, and Australia.

