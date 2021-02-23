UPL slips after fire breaks out at Gujarat unit

UPL fell 1.73% to Rs 530.5 after a serious fire broke out at the company's Jhagadia unit in Gujarat.

A fire broke out in a plant in shutdown condition in the early hours of Tuesday morning at the company's Jhagadia unit in Gujarat.

"Our emergency response team and local fire brigade have already brought the fire under control. 21 people received treatment at the local hospital and 13 are already discharged with minor treatment. There is no fatality reported," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

UPL is a global provider of sustainable agriculture products & solutions. On a consolidated basis, UPL reported a 13.3% jump in net profit to Rs 794 crore on 2.6% rise in net sales to Rs 9,126 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)