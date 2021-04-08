Vi Business launches Integrated IoT solutions for enterprises

-
ALSO READ
UST Global announces new bold brand and dynamic logo, changes name to UST
L&T Technology Services recognized as Leader in Zinnov Zones 2020 ER&D Services study
LTTS receives Frost & Sullivan 2020 Global Customer Value Leadership Award
Tata Communications collaborates with Micron Technology
Airtel launches 5G-ready IoT platform
-
Vi Business, the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea, has further strengthened its IoT portfolio with the launch of Integrated IoT solutions for enterprises. With this industry first initiative, VIL has become the only telecom company in India to offer a secure end-to-end IoT solution offering that comprises connectivity, hardware, network, application, analytics, security and support.
The offering is designed to simplify and accelerate the digital transformation journey for enterprises.
With the pandemic induced digital disruption, businesses are increasingly transforming to digital means, opting for Internet of Things (IoT) to bridge the need gap, adapt to market dynamics, and the evolving consumer needs.
Vi IoT is transforming the way businesses operate by reinventing processes, operations, customer experience and developing newer business models and revenue opportunities.
Recognising the challenges faced by enterprises in conceptualizing, designing and deploying IoT as a strategic driver, with Vi Integrated IoT solutions, the telco will adopt a consulting-led engagement to support businesses in identifying their needs, design and develop the right IoT solution and implementation. It will also provide them with a tailored solution to be integrated with best-in-class enterprise-grade IoT framework.
Vi is the largest IoT player in India and with this launch, it has further strengthened its portfolio by providing a comprehensive range of IoT solutions across Industries for - Smart Infrastructure, Smart Mobility and Smart Utilities, on its 5G-ready network. With Vi Integrated IoT Solutions, an enterprise can now focus on its core strength, thus simplifying and accelerating IoT Innovation.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU