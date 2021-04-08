Vi Business launches Integrated IoT solutions for enterprises

Vi Business, the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea, has further strengthened its IoT portfolio with the launch of Integrated IoT solutions for enterprises. With this industry first initiative, VIL has become the only telecom company in India to offer a secure end-to-end IoT solution offering that comprises connectivity, hardware, network, application, analytics, security and support.

The offering is designed to simplify and accelerate the digital transformation journey for enterprises.

With the pandemic induced digital disruption, businesses are increasingly transforming to digital means, opting for Internet of Things (IoT) to bridge the need gap, adapt to market dynamics, and the evolving consumer needs.

Vi IoT is transforming the way businesses operate by reinventing processes, operations, customer experience and developing newer business models and revenue opportunities.

Recognising the challenges faced by enterprises in conceptualizing, designing and deploying IoT as a strategic driver, with Vi Integrated IoT solutions, the telco will adopt a consulting-led engagement to support businesses in identifying their needs, design and develop the right IoT solution and implementation. It will also provide them with a tailored solution to be integrated with best-in-class enterprise-grade IoT framework.

Vi is the largest IoT player in India and with this launch, it has further strengthened its portfolio by providing a comprehensive range of IoT solutions across Industries for - Smart Infrastructure, Smart Mobility and Smart Utilities, on its 5G-ready network. With Vi Integrated IoT Solutions, an enterprise can now focus on its core strength, thus simplifying and accelerating IoT Innovation.

