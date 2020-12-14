Ramco Systems secures four multi-million dollar engagements

-
ALSO READ
Ramco Systems spurts on winning orders
Ramco Systems implements its aviation software for a leading helicopter OEM
Ramco Systems hits 52-week high after order win
Ramco Systems to deploy Ramco Aviation Suite for New Zealand's Salus Aviation Group
Ramco Systems hits the roof after order win
-
Ramco Systems has signed multi-million dollar agreements in Europe, Asia, and Americas.
The company has signed a deal with a leading European MRO for delivering full suite Ramco Aviation Software, to digitally transform their MRO Business consisting of Line Maintenance, Heavy Maintenance, Engine Shops, Component Shops & Supply Chain.
In addition, they would also benefit from Digital enablers such as Mobility Applications, Bots, HUBs, AI, Dashboards and 3rd party integration offerings powered by Ramco.
Agrifields DMCC, one of the largest companies in the trading of fertilizers and other agricultural inputs in the middle east will be implementing Ramco ERP Suite including modules for Inventory, Procurement, Production, Maintenance, along with real time integration to plant operations via RTI (Real Time Integrator) for its operations in Philippines.
A leading global multinational producing fire, HVAC, and security equipment for buildings and an existing Ramco Managed Payroll client across 12 countries, now extends the coverage to add 5000+ employees in Japan - thus extending its trust on Ramco
A leading global multinational in the Energy sector will consolidate its Payroll operations across 20+ countries in Asia, Middle East and South Africa on Ramco's Next generation Managed Payroll Services platform
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU