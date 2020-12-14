Ramco Systems secures four multi-million dollar engagements

Ramco Systems has signed multi-million dollar agreements in Europe, Asia, and Americas.

The company has signed a deal with a leading European MRO for delivering full suite Ramco Aviation Software, to digitally transform their MRO Business consisting of Line Maintenance, Heavy Maintenance, Engine Shops, Component Shops & Supply Chain.

In addition, they would also benefit from Digital enablers such as Mobility Applications, Bots, HUBs, AI, Dashboards and 3rd party integration offerings powered by Ramco.

Agrifields DMCC, one of the largest companies in the trading of fertilizers and other agricultural inputs in the middle east will be implementing Ramco ERP Suite including modules for Inventory, Procurement, Production, Maintenance, along with real time integration to plant operations via RTI (Real Time Integrator) for its operations in Philippines.

A leading global multinational producing fire, HVAC, and security equipment for buildings and an existing Ramco Managed Payroll client across 12 countries, now extends the coverage to add 5000+ employees in Japan - thus extending its trust on Ramco

A leading global multinational in the Energy sector will consolidate its Payroll operations across 20+ countries in Asia, Middle East and South Africa on Ramco's Next generation Managed Payroll Services platform

