Tata Elxsi ranks in Leadership Zone in Zinnov Zones 2020 Report

Tata Elxsi announced that it has been ranked in the 'Leadership Zone' across multiple sectors in the latest 'Zinnov Zones 2020 Report'. Zinnov is a global research, consulting, and advisory company with core expertise in product engineering and digital transformation.
he report has recognized Tata Elxsi's Expansive and Established ER&D services and maintained its rating in the Leadership zone through its significant contribution to the Automotive and Media & Communications industries.
With three decades of experience in providing product design, technology development, testing, and systems integration services, Tata Elxsi has an unparalleled depth of industry expertise in each of these segments.
The report accredited Tata Elxsi as an established niche player in advanced technologies like Digital Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, and Semiconductors.
The Zinnov Zones report acknowledges the sharp growth in Medical Devices and Consumer Software practices at Tata Elxsi and rated it among the few companies that offer software services for Telemedicine.
In the transportation industry, the Zinnov Zones report recognized Tata Elxsi among the Top 5 ADAS service providers and its significant presence in the Telematics and Aerospace markets. The consulting company also rated Tata Elxsi's position among the Top 3 service providers for OTT and recognized it's offerings for SDN-NFV and Content Modernization Services.
