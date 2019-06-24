JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for ANDA Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution 0.09%
Business Standard

Omkar Speciality Chemicals forays into CRAMS business

Capital Market 

Omkar Speciality Chemicals has decided to foray into Contract Research and Manufacturing Services (CRAMS) business.

In order to capitalise on the recent revision of the Market Access Initiative by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, OSCL foresees a strong growth opportunity in CRAMS business, and showcase our manufacturing capabilities in various specialty therapy areas such as anti-diabetology, anti-cardiovascular and oncology, which is skewed towards high-end research and complex technology services, at low cost, said Rishikesh P. Herlekar, Whole-Time Director, Omkar Speciality Chemicals.

Over the past several years, OSCL has continuously strengthened its position in the CRAMS space.

Our client profile is well diversified, with top 20 clients contributing 35 percent to our sales. With the ongoing addition of new clients every year, OSCL is in a strong position to drive our business growth in the CRAMS space. The key growth drivers for OSCL in the CRAMS segment are strong order pipeline which will culminate into high margin commercial manufacturing opportunities, growing client base that will help our company to sustainably build a diversified product portfolio; and operational efficiencies driven by strong R&D focused initiatives and multi-product delivery capability, said Herlekar.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 14:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU