Ramkrishna Forgings gains on bagging export order worth Rs 131.5 cr

-
ALSO READ
Ramkrishna Forgings jumps after bagging export order
Ramkrishna Forgings spurts after bagging multi-year export order
Ramkrishna Forgings bags multi-year export order worth Rs 115 crore
Ramkrishna Forging rises on bagging export order
Ramkrishna Forgings gains as board to mull fund raising on 12 September
-
Ramkrishna Forgings advanced 2.18% to Rs 215.90 after the company said that it has secured an order worth Rs 131.5 crore for its application in North America HCVs from a tier 1 rear & front axle manufacturer customer in the auto segment.
The company said that the order will be executed over a period of four years.
Commenting on the order win Lalit Khetan, executive director & CFO of Ramkrishna Forgings said, Our strong technical capabilities in the commercial vehicle segment assisted us in obtaining this business order from one of the largest TIER-1 manufacturers for use in the North American HCV segment. This is in line with our strategy of increasing our revenue share and strengthening our exports. We continue to look for new ways to strengthen our exports business and deepen our relationships with customers.
Ramkrishna Forgings is primarily engaged in manufacturing and sale of forged components of automobiles, railway wagons & coach and engineering parts.
The company reported a 92% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 47.26 crore on a 56% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 650.75 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU