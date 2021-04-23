HCL Tech Q4 PAT declines 26% QoQ

HCL Technologies reported 25.6% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,962 crore on 1.8% rise in revenues to Rs 19,642 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q3 FY21.

The IT firm's consolidated net profit declined 6.1% while revenues jumped 5.7% in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

In dollar term, the company's revenue rose 3% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) while in constant currency terms, the revenue increased 2.5% sequentially in the fourth quarter.

EBITDA contracted 6.4% to Rs 5,097 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with Rs 5,443 crore in Q3 FY21. EBITDA margin stood at 26.1% in Q4 FY21 compared with 28.2% in Q3 FY21.

HCL Technologies recorded 17.6% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 13,011 crore on 6.7% increase in revenues to Rs 75,379 crore in the year ended March 2021 over the year ended March 2020.

With respect to FY22 guidance, the company expects revenue to grow in double digits in constant currency for FY'22. It expects EBIT margin to be between 19% and 21% for FY'22.

C Vijayakumar, president & CEO, HCL Technologies, said: "We also registered the highest ever New deal booking this quarter of US $3.1 billion with an all-time high exit pipeline. The booking and pipeline represent a well-balanced mix of service lines, geographies and industries."

Prateek Aggarwal, CFO, HCL Technologies, said: "The best part of the year was the strong operating cash flow generation at US $ 2,602 million, Up 49% YoY and free cash flow generation at US $ 2,340 million, Up 58% YoY.

Our board has declared a special interim dividend of Rs 10 per share as a milestone to mark the company crossing the $10 billion milestone, apart from the usual quarter dividend.

During the quarter, we successfully approached the international bond markets and issued Bonds of US $ 500 million at an attractive interest rate, backed by our A- rating from S&P and Fitch."

HCL Technologies offers its services and products through three business units - IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P).

The scrip shed 0.56% to end at Rs 955.80 on Friday.

