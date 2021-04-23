Astra Microwave Products Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Neuland Laboratories Ltd, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Ltd and Sasken Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 April 2021.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Ltd and Sasken Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 April 2021.

Astra Microwave Products Ltd tumbled 6.42% to Rs 113.05 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 31430 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73219 shares in the past one month.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd lost 6.09% to Rs 2499.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8720 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8458 shares in the past one month.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd crashed 5.38% to Rs 146.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 90709 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd corrected 4.81% to Rs 1408. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7635 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6835 shares in the past one month.

Sasken Technologies Ltd pared 4.79% to Rs 929.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7931 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6403 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)