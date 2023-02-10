Rana Sugars standalone net profit declines 40.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 40.28% to Rs 370.45 crore

Net profit of Rana Sugars declined 40.08% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 40.28% to Rs 370.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 264.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.370.45264.086.6810.6521.6025.6014.1318.801.572.62

