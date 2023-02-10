Rana Sugars standalone net profit declines 40.08% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 40.28% to Rs 370.45 croreNet profit of Rana Sugars declined 40.08% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 40.28% to Rs 370.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 264.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales370.45264.08 40 OPM %6.6810.65 -PBDT21.6025.60 -16 PBT14.1318.80 -25 NP1.572.62 -40
