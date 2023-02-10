JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Alkem Labs Q3 PAT falls over 13% YoY; EBITDA margin improves to 19.7%
Business Standard

Rana Sugars standalone net profit declines 40.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 40.28% to Rs 370.45 crore

Net profit of Rana Sugars declined 40.08% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 40.28% to Rs 370.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 264.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales370.45264.08 40 OPM %6.6810.65 -PBDT21.6025.60 -16 PBT14.1318.80 -25 NP1.572.62 -40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 14:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU