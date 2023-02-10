Abbott India standalone net profit rises 23.91% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 8.34% to Rs 1326.48 croreNet profit of Abbott India rose 23.91% to Rs 246.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 199.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.34% to Rs 1326.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1224.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1326.481224.36 8 OPM %23.8621.98 -PBDT352.64283.39 24 PBT334.83266.65 26 NP246.83199.20 24
