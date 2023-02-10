Abbott India standalone net profit rises 23.91% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.34% to Rs 1326.48 crore

Net profit of Abbott India rose 23.91% to Rs 246.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 199.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.34% to Rs 1326.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1224.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1326.481224.3623.8621.98352.64283.39334.83266.65246.83199.20

