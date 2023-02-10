One Point One Solutions consolidated net profit declines 34.95% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 7.39% to Rs 35.03 croreNet profit of One Point One Solutions declined 34.95% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.39% to Rs 35.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales35.0332.62 7 OPM %21.8719.07 -PBDT7.039.25 -24 PBT2.974.09 -27 NP2.143.29 -35
