One Point One Solutions consolidated net profit declines 34.95% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.39% to Rs 35.03 crore

Net profit of One Point One Solutions declined 34.95% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.39% to Rs 35.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.35.0332.6221.8719.077.039.252.974.092.143.29

