EL Forge reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.67 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Volumes soar at Bharat Forge Ltd counter
LGB Forge reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.51 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Kalyani Forge reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.08 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Tirupati Forge standalone net profit declines 66.78% in the December 2022 quarter
Aditya Forge reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 61.30% to Rs 14.92 croreNet Loss of EL Forge reported to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 61.30% to Rs 14.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales14.929.25 61 OPM %5.562.05 -PBDT0.740.16 363 PBT-0.47-1.37 66 NP-0.67-1.37 51
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU