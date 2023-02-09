Digicontent consolidated net profit declines 97.67% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 6.47% to Rs 92.30 croreNet profit of Digicontent declined 97.67% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 6.47% to Rs 92.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 86.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales92.3086.69 6 OPM %10.1223.53 -PBDT5.9220.43 -71 PBT1.4116.25 -91 NP0.2611.14 -98
