Rane Brake rises after Q2 PAT jumps 55% YoY

-
ALSO READ
Rane Brake Lining spurts on buyback plan
Rane Brake Lining reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.89 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Board of Rane Brake Lining approves buyback of shares up to Rs 22 cr
Rane Brake Lining standalone net profit declines 33.85% in the March 2020 quarter
Sundaram Brake Linings standalone net profit declines 70.31% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Rane Brake Lining jumped 7.71% to Rs 689.80 after the company's net profit surged 54.7% to Rs 11.5 crore on 3% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 105.34 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
The company's profit before tax (PBT) surged 86% year-on-year to Rs 16.7 crore in Q2 September 2020. Total tax expense surged to 5.13 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against Rs 1.5 crore in Q2 September 2019.
Rane Brake's EBITDA stood at Rs 22.6 crore in Q2 September 2020 compared with Rs 15.2 crore in Q2 September 2019, registering a rise of 48.7%. EBITDA margin improved to 21% in Q2 September 2020 from 13.6% in the same period last year. The result was announced during market hours today, 15 October 2020.
Meanwhile, the company's board has approved buyback of the company's fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each, from the open market through stock exchange mechanism, for a maximum price of Rs 825 per equity share upto an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 22 crore.
Rane Brake Linings is a leading manufacturer of brake linings, disc pads and clutch facings.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU