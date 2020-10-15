Information Technology shares slip

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 638.45 points or 2.86% at 21674.19 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Persistent Systems Ltd (down 7.22%), Zen Technologies Ltd (down 6.81%),Mindtree Ltd (down 5.35%),Coforge Ltd (down 4.62%),Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (down 4.35%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sasken Technologies Ltd (down 4.34%), Ramco Systems Ltd (down 4.28%), HCL Technologies Ltd (down 4.08%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 3.76%), and L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 3.64%).

On the other hand, Subex Ltd (up 4.77%), Brightcom Group Ltd (up 3.96%), and Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (up 2.85%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 681.3 or 1.67% at 40113.44.

The Nifty 50 index was down 168.15 points or 1.4% at 11802.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 102.83 points or 0.69% at 14756.7.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 37.64 points or 0.76% at 4887.22.

On BSE,1048 shares were trading in green, 1444 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

